Firefighters attended an incident this afternoon in which grass was set alight by a disposable barbecue.

The Grantham crew was called out at 4.50pm to the fire near Cold Harbour Lane.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue there was "fire damage to a patch of grass from a disposable barbecue left unattended."

Fire news. (44379011)

The fire was extinguished using one bucket of water before it was able to spread.