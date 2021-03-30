Home   News   Article

Crew called to put out fire started in Grantham by a disposable barbecue

By Graham Newton
Published: 19:53, 30 March 2021
 | Updated: 19:54, 30 March 2021

Firefighters attended an incident this afternoon in which grass was set alight by a disposable barbecue.

The Grantham crew was called out at 4.50pm to the fire near Cold Harbour Lane.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue there was "fire damage to a patch of grass from a disposable barbecue left unattended."

Fire news. (44379011)
The fire was extinguished using one bucket of water before it was able to spread.

