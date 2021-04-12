Crew called to waste fire near Grantham street

Firefighters were called to a garden waste fire last night after it was left unattended.

The crew was called the incident at 9.15pm off Harrowby Road, Grantham.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to inspect the area.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was "severe fire damage to five square metres of garden waste. This was a controlled burn left unattended."