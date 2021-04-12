Home   News   Article

Crew called to waste fire near Grantham street

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 12 April 2021
 | Updated: 10:03, 12 April 2021

Firefighters were called to a garden waste fire last night after it was left unattended.

The crew was called the incident at 9.15pm off Harrowby Road, Grantham.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to inspect the area.

Fire news. (44379011)
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was "severe fire damage to five square metres of garden waste. This was a controlled burn left unattended."

