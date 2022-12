Firefighters attended an electrical fire in a Grantham street last night (Sunday).

The Grantham crew were called an electricity manhole on Goldsmith Road, Grantham, at 8.22pm.

The fire was caused due to an unknown electrical fault.

The electrical manhole on fire in Goldsmith Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (61399801)

One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.