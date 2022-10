More news, no ads

A fire crew attended a van that was ablaze.

At 10.29am today (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham attended a van that was on fire.

The vehicle was on Rushcliffe Road, Grantham, at the time.

Fire news (60010816)

To extinguish the blaze, the crews used a hose reel, a thermal image camera and breathing apparatus.