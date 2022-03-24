Home   News   Article

Grantham fire crews attend incident near Gonerby rail tunnel

By Matthew Taylor
-
Published: 17:22, 24 March 2022
 | Updated: 17:23, 24 March 2022

Fire crews attended an incident near a rail tunnel which caused fire damage to a wooded area.

At 9.26am today (Thursday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham and Corby Glen attended an incident close to Gonerby rail tunnel at Great Gonerby.

The blaze caused fire damage to a wooded area.

Fire news. (55165166)
Officers extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.

