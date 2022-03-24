More news, no ads

Fire crews attended an incident near a rail tunnel which caused fire damage to a wooded area.

At 9.26am today (Thursday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham and Corby Glen attended an incident close to Gonerby rail tunnel at Great Gonerby.

Officers extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.