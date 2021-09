Fire crews attended a fridge that caught alight in Grantham.

At 4.17am this morning (Sunday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended College Street, Grantham to a report of a fridge on fire.

The crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

Severe fire damage was caused to the domestic fridge in question as a result of hte blaze.