Firefighters have attended to a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle and trailer.

Crews from Newark, Sleaford and Lincoln South were called to the blaze on the A17 at Brant Broughton at 12.16pm yesterday (Thursday).

The HGV and trailer were both on fire.

Firefighters were called to Brant Broughton. Picture: iStock

Crews used two hose reels, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.