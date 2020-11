Firefighters attended a kitchen fire yesterday after a hob was accidentally switched on.

Crews from Grantham and Brant Broughton were called to a property in Stonepit Lane, Marston, at 7.35pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Some fire and smoke damage occurred in the kitchen as items were left on a hob that was accidentally switched on."

Crews attended a kitchen fire in Marston last night. (43039420)

The crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.