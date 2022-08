More news, no ads

Fire crews were called to a combine harvester blaze.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue teams from Grantham and Sleaford attended a combine harvester on fire in Claypole at 9.11pm last night (Thursday).

The fire damaged the engine bay of the combine harvester.

Fire news. (57695064)

The blaze was caused by overheating of components within the engine bay.