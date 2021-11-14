Crews called to Grantham house fire
Published: 10:08, 14 November 2021
| Updated: 10:10, 14 November 2021
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Grantham in the early hours of this morning.
Two Grantham crews attended a house on Uplands Drive following reports of the fire at 2.40am.
The fire was in the kitchen and damaged a grill pan and contents.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire was out on arrival as it had self extinguished. Cause was cooking left unattended."