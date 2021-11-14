Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crews called to Grantham house fire

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:08, 14 November 2021
 | Updated: 10:10, 14 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Grantham in the early hours of this morning.

Two Grantham crews attended a house on Uplands Drive following reports of the fire at 2.40am.

The fire was in the kitchen and damaged a grill pan and contents.

Firefighters attended Uplands Drive in Grantham. (51702195)
Firefighters attended Uplands Drive in Grantham. (51702195)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire was out on arrival as it had self extinguished. Cause was cooking left unattended."

Fire Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE