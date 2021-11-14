Firefighters were called to a house fire in Grantham in the early hours of this morning.

Two Grantham crews attended a house on Uplands Drive following reports of the fire at 2.40am.

The fire was in the kitchen and damaged a grill pan and contents.

Firefighters attended Uplands Drive in Grantham. (51702195)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire was out on arrival as it had self extinguished. Cause was cooking left unattended."