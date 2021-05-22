Fire crews attended a business in Grantham this morning after an industrial fryer caught fire.

The wholetime and on-call crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to the commercial building on Gonerby Road, Grantham at about 4.30am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was light fire damage to 10 per cent of an industrial fryer.

Fire news. (44379011)

The fire was out when the crews arrived. The cause was a mechanical fault in the fryer.