Emergency services attended a vehicle fire on the A1 and extinguished the car that had caught alight.

At 10.04pm yesterday (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham were called to a car that was on fire on the A1 Southbound carriageway.

Although the fire caused damage to the car, it was extinguished by the officers, who used a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was caused by a fault within the engine compartment.