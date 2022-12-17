Grantham crews extinguish car fire on A1 southbound
Published: 09:27, 17 December 2022
| Updated: 09:30, 17 December 2022
Emergency services attended a vehicle fire on the A1 and extinguished the car that had caught alight.
At 10.04pm yesterday (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham were called to a car that was on fire on the A1 Southbound carriageway.
Although the fire caused damage to the car, it was extinguished by the officers, who used a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.
The fire was caused by a fault within the engine compartment.