Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attend fire in Grantham flat
Published: 16:30, 19 April 2023
| Updated: 16:31, 19 April 2023
Fire officers extinguished a blaze that broke out in a Grantham flat.
At 12.21pm today (Wednesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to a fire at a flat in Mill Drive.
The fire damaged a bedside cabinet, window vacuum cleaner and the bedroom ceiling.
The blaze also caused smoke damage to the rest of the flat.
It was caused by an electrical fault.