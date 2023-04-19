Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attend fire in Grantham flat

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:30, 19 April 2023
Fire officers extinguished a blaze that broke out in a Grantham flat.

At 12.21pm today (Wednesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to a fire at a flat in Mill Drive.

The fire damaged a bedside cabinet, window vacuum cleaner and the bedroom ceiling.

Firefighters attended a flat in Mill Drive, Grantham. (63498118)
The blaze also caused smoke damage to the rest of the flat.

It was caused by an electrical fault.

Fire Grantham Matthew Taylor
