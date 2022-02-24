Lincolnshire communities have helped the fire service raise more than £30,000 for the Fire Fighters Charity over the Christmas period.

This is more than any of the service’s Christmas fundraising efforts have ever raised.

During November and December, fire crews from across the county held their popular ‘Santa sleigh’ tours around towns and villages, as well as some drive-through and walk-through events at fire stations.

Grantham firefighters prepare their sleigh ahead of their successful fundraising before Christmas. (55100123)

Grantham firefighters raised £3,853.62 for the Fire Fighters Charity which offers vital assistance, both financial and pastoral, to serving and ex-serving firefighters, fire service personnel and their families.

The grand total that has been sent to the charity is £30,908.53.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for fire and rescue at the county council, said: “What an amazing achievement for our fire crews who take the time to run events, and ensure they are in line with all the safety guidance, to raise money for a great cause. But also, thank you to everyone in the county who came to support their efforts and have been so generous.”

Station manager Lee Marsh said: “The Fire Fighters Charity does incredible work to support current and ex-firefighters and their families. They support so many people in what can be a very challenging role. This is a great achievement for Lincolnshire in raising more money than ever over Christmas. To put it into context against other fire services, Kent raised £19,000 and Scotland raised £15,000.”

Fire crews will shortly be announcing details of charity car wash events over the coming months. You can follow Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue on social media to find out more.