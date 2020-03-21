Home   News   Article

Crews put out fire at village home near Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 13:30, 21 March 2020
 | Updated: 13:30, 21 March 2020

A fire damaged two rooms of a house in the village of Newton near Grantham this morning.

Fire crews from Billingborough and Sleaford were called to the village at about 9.50am this morning.

The crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to fight the fire and fans to ventilate the property.

Fire news (32099541)

There was fire and smoke damage to a living room and a utility room.

