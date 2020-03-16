Home   News   Article

Crews tackle fire on Grantham industrial estate

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:28, 16 March 2020
 | Updated: 09:29, 16 March 2020

Four fire crews attended a fire on a Grantham industrial estate this morning.

Firefighters from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen attended the fire at a commercial premises on Alma Park Road at about 3.30am.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the fire on Alma Park Road.

Fire news (31696209)
Fire news (31696209)

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

LATEST NEWS from the Grantham Journal.

Read more
FireGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE