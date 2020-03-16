Four fire crews attended a fire on a Grantham industrial estate this morning.

Firefighters from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen attended the fire at a commercial premises on Alma Park Road at about 3.30am.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the fire on Alma Park Road.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

