Firefighters were called to a property fire at Barkston yesterday (Thursday).

Crews from Grantham and Sleaford attended the fire which was caused by a boiler fault in a garage.

The crews attended the incident on Honington Road at 6.40am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said fire and smoke damage was caused to an oil boiler inside an integrated garage caused by the fault.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.