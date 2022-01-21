Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham and Sleaford crews tackle garage fire in Barkston

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:47, 21 January 2022
 | Updated: 12:47, 21 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Firefighters were called to a property fire at Barkston yesterday (Thursday).

Crews from Grantham and Sleaford attended the fire which was caused by a boiler fault in a garage.

The crews attended the incident on Honington Road at 6.40am.

Crews attended a garage fire in Barkston. (43470921)
Crews attended a garage fire in Barkston. (43470921)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said fire and smoke damage was caused to an oil boiler inside an integrated garage caused by the fault.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

Fire Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE