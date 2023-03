Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire yesterday (Wednesday).

Grantham crews attended the incident on Clyde Court, Grantham, at 3.40pm.

Two hose reels, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras were used to extinguish the fire.

Crews attended the fire on Clyde Court, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (62747269)

All of the kitchen's contents were destroyed in the fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue carried out an investigation but the cause of the blaze was undetermined.