Crews tackled waste paper fire at derelict building in Grantham

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a derelict building in Grantham yesterday.

Crews from Grantham and Sleaford were called to the scene on Westgate, just after 12pm and found a waste paper fire.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The fire reportedly broke out in a derelict building behind Westgate. (29124979)

The building was ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Read more FireGrantham