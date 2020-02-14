Home   News   Article

Crews tackled waste paper fire at derelict building in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 09:17, 14 February 2020
 Published: 09:17, 14 February 2020

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a derelict building in Grantham yesterday.

Crews from Grantham and Sleaford were called to the scene on Westgate, just after 12pm and found a waste paper fire.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The fire reportedly broke out in a derelict building behind Westgate. (29124979)
The building was ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

