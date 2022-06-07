Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Cricket trust to host summer holiday scheme for youngsters in the Vale of Belvoir

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 07 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A sports and countryside holiday scheme is to be held in the Vale of Belvoir this summer.

The activity days, for youngsters aged seven to 12, will be run by the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust for eight days, August 8 to 11 and 15 to 18, at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, tri-golf, hockey, archery and fishing.

Archery will be among the activities on offer at the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust's holiday scheme. (57159963)
Archery will be among the activities on offer at the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust's holiday scheme. (57159963)

There will also be visits from the birds of prey, gamekeeper and working dogs.

The cost is £25 per day (9am to 3pm) or £85 for four days.

For more information and a registration form email neil@bcctrust.org.uk

Numbers are strictly limited so it’s first come first served.

Education Grantham Human Interest Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE