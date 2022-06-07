A sports and countryside holiday scheme is to be held in the Vale of Belvoir this summer.

The activity days, for youngsters aged seven to 12, will be run by the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust for eight days, August 8 to 11 and 15 to 18, at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, tri-golf, hockey, archery and fishing.

Archery will be among the activities on offer at the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust's holiday scheme. (57159963)

There will also be visits from the birds of prey, gamekeeper and working dogs.

The cost is £25 per day (9am to 3pm) or £85 for four days.

For more information and a registration form email neil@bcctrust.org.uk

Numbers are strictly limited so it’s first come first served.