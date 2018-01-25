Armed robber takes cash from Grantham Co-op store

Police are seeking information with regards to an armed robbery.

The incident happened at 8pm Wednesday night.

The offender is reported to have entered the Co-op on Princess Drive and threatened staff with what appeared to be a black handgun.

The offender left with an amount of cash. He was wearing a dark jacket with hood up, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

No one was harmed.

As well as appealing to anyone who has information that could assist the enquiry, officers would like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured the offender on his way into or out of the Co-op.

If your dash cam was running in the area of Princess Drive between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm please call the Police on 101 with incident reference number 369 of the 24 January.