A BMW was stolen after burglars smashed their way into a house and stole the car keys.

The break-in happened on Monday between noon and 6pm at the address in Doddington Lane in Claypole. Entry was gained by smashing the glass in the patio windows.

A silver BMW was stolen, along with a wristwatch and a quantity of money.

Anybody who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area on Monday, or in the preceding few days, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 367 of April 30.