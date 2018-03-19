Bomb hoaxes hit Lincolnshire schools

Nine Lincolnshire Schools have received fake bomb threats.

Lincolnshire Police said the schools received the threats this morning as part of a nationwide incident.

A spokesperson said: “We take hoaxes extremely seriously as they divert our resources and can cause disruption and alarm to the public.”

No details have been given as to which schools actually received the threats, but more than 400 such hoaxes were made.

Lincolnshire Police also said: “We are not confirming the names or locations of individual schools at this time.”

An unverified image has been circulating on the internet which allegedly claims to show the email sent to schools.