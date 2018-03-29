Dead ferrets found by A1 at Grantham

Dead ferrets have been found next to the A1 at Grantham.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after six dead ferrets were found on land just off the A1 at Grantham.

The ginger-coloured ferrets were first noticed by a local homeowner on land between Rosemary Crescent and the A1 southbound just after the A607 exit at around 12 noon on Tuesday.

RSPCA inspector Katherine Burris said: “The ferret’s bodies were strewn across the patch of scrub land when they were found.

“All appear to have been in good body condition before they died.

“It looks as though their necks may have been broken.”

Unfortunately none of the ferrets are microchipped so at the moment there is no way of tracing their owner.

She continued: “I’d like to hear from anyone who saw anything that might help me to find out more about what happened here, or from anyone who knows someone who had six ferrets until recently.”

People with information should ring the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message.

