Gas cylinders stolen from bird scarers near Folkingham

A number of 19kg gas cylinders and batteries have been stolen from bird scarers in fields near Folkingham.

The thefts took place over the weekend in two fields next to the A15 north of Folkingham and also in a field at Walcot Road, Newton. The thefts from the bird scarers happened between Saturday afternoon and 9am on Monday.

Anybody with information about these thefts should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 139 of March 5. Any suspicious sighting should also be reported to police on 101.