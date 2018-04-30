Grantham and Stamford MP “very sad” over resignation of “most decent and principled” Amber Rudd

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles has praised Amber Rudd, following her resignation as Home Secretary last night.

Within minutes of the 10pm announcement, Mr Boles tweeted: “Very sad that my good friend @AmberRuddHR has felt she needed to resign. She was quick to acknowledge that mistakes were made in the handling of the Windrush scandal. And her apologies have been heartfelt.”

“The government has lost one of its most decent and principled members - and a fully paid up member of the human race. I know that she will make a significant contribution from the backbenches.”

In her resignation letter, Ms Rudd told Prime Minister Theresa May she was resigning because “I inadvertently misled the Home Affairs Select Committee over targets for removal of illegal immigrants during their questions on Windrush.”

On Friday, Mr Boles also tweeted his support to the former Home Secretary who was accused of making contradictory statements concerning the issue of targets for illegal migrants. She has also been under fire over her handling of the ‘Windrush scandal.’

The Grantham and Stamford MP commented: “Not every memo copied to a Secretary of State goes into the Red Box. Private offices and special advisors rightly winnow out stuff that doesn’t require a decision. That may have been the wrong call in this case but we’re all human.”

Mr Boles also said: “The last few weeks have revealed some real problems in the way our immigration system operates. I want @AmberRuddHR to stay in post and put it right.”

Ms Rudd’s resignation also follows controversy over comments the Hastings and Rye MP has made over Brexit.

Last week, the pro-Remain MP earned a rebuke from Downing Street for saying the government was “still working on” its position with regards to future membership of the Custom’s Union, despite a Conservative 2017 election manifesto committment for the UK to leave it.

Yesterday, Ms Rudd also faced calls to quit after newspapers reported leaked cabinet papers claiming she backed plans to water down control of Britain’s borders after Brexit.

The Sunday Times said:”The documents outline plans to create a “labour mobility partnership” with Brussels in which EU migrants would be given preferential access to benefits, healthcare and the UK jobs market — undermining claims that free movement would end when Britain leaves the EU.”

The government has said it will announce a successor today.