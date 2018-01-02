Grantham man given suspended jail sentence after punching victim in town club

A drunk attacked a man in a Grantham night club leaving his victim with a fractured nose and eye socket, a court was told.

Curtis Page twice barged into his male victim inside Gravity before hitting out with his fists. Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said “This all arose out of very little. The defendant barges into the victim twice. It was all over nothing.

“The complainant took exception and appears to say something to the defendant who immediately throws a punch at him and follows up with another punch.

“The defendant was drunk. It looks like he was looking for trouble. He was perhaps in the mood for a fight.”

The victim suffered fractures to his nose and eye socket and later underwent an operation to have a metal plate inserted in his face.

Page, 20, of Belton Avenue, Grantham, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm as a result of the incident on July 2 this year.

He was given a nine month jail sentence suspended for two years with a six month night-time curfew. He was also ordered to pay £2,000 compensation to his victim and £500 prosecution costs.

Recorder Gareth Evans QC, passing sentence, told him: “You are 20 years old and you can’t handle your drink. Not many people can handle strong spirits and you drank enough of it to put you in a fighting mood. As a result a purely innocent man was attacked by you.”

Chris Jeyes, in mitigation, said that Page had no previous convictions and has a job.

Mr Jeyes said: “He is ordinarily a decent and hard-working young man. He recognises that he should not have behaved in this way. He has substantially reduced his drinking as a result. He does not want to get in that situation again.”