Grantham woman ordered to forfeit £100 after she drove drug dealer to Luton

A Grantham woman who made a criminal benefit of over £6,000 has been ordered to forfeit just £100 following a proceeds of crime hearing.

Petrona Gabriel, 48, was sentenced to three years in prison in August last year after she admitted driving a drug dealer to Luton on two occasions.

Gabriel was caught during Operation Quartz - a Lincolnshire Police operation which targeted the supply of Class A drugs from London and Luton to Grantham.

A proceeds of crime hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday was told Gabriel made a benefit of £6,864 from her criminal activity.

The hearing was told Gabriel had realisable assets of just £100 which was already in the hands of the police.

Recorder Graham Huston told Gabriel she would face a nominal sentence of one days’ imprisonment if the £100 was not surrendered within 28 days.

Previously the court heard that at the time of her offending Gabriel was a “long standing” heroin addict and crack cocaine user who played a limited role to get free drugs for her own use.

Gabriel, formerly of Beck Gardens, Grantham, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine in March 2015.

Richard Thatcher, prosecuting, said: “On two occasions she had agreed to drive to Luton knowing that the likely purpose was to arrange for the delivery of Class A drugs.”

At the time of the offence Gabriel was on bail after being caught with 20 wraps of heroin valued at £200 during a search at Grantham police station in August 2013.

Gabriel also admitted being caught with another 14 individual wraps after she was searched at a police station following an appearance at Lincoln Crown Court in May 2016.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating, told the court: “She has been over the years a long standing drug addict, principally heroin, also crack-cocaine.”

Mr Cranmer-Brown said her problems started when Gabriel’s partner left her at the age of 29. She later managed to get off drugs and find work, but returned to the addiction when her father became ill.

“She was a customer for those running that enterprise,” Mr Cranmer-Brown added. “Sometimes she was told there were no drugs available. She was offered a couple of what are known as ‘stones’ if she drove to Luton and given £20 for her petrol.”

The court was told Gabriel had transformed her life in prison and obtained 30 certificates.