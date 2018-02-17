Great Ponton village church shows steely resolve against lead thieves

A 13th century church is to replace the remaining lead on part of the roof in a bid to beat thieves and prevent further leaks.

The Holy Cross Church at Dallygate, on the north side of Great Ponton, has won planning consent for the work from South Kesteven District Council.

During their latest theft last June, some 16 rolls of lead were taken from the roof, needing a 50 square metre area to be replaced at the chancel end of the Grade 1 listed building. A temporary cover was installed to preven leaks.

Church treasurer Steve Potts said the church was still awaiting final approval from the diocese registrar but a contractor has been found and repairs should start within a few weeks.

Bats were found in the church, but since they are not at the chancel end, the work can still go ahead. Funding has been found for the £9,000 project, helped by a “very generous” legacy from a parishioner who died in Dorset.

Steve added: “The roof will be restored to full health. The stainless steel will look shiny to start with but it will soon look like lead.”

Church warden Bryan Bargh said the approval was “very good news” for the village.