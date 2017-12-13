Incendiary device containing petrol was left in Grantham street ‘as a joke’, court told

Have your say

A 35-year-old man has admitted attempting to place an incendiary device on a street in Grantham.

Robert Kwa pleaded guilty to attempting to place an ‘article’ with intent when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The incident occurred on October 14, 2016, when the incendiary device containing petrol was attempted to be placed on Thorneydene Gardens in Grantham.

It is alleged the intention was to cause somebody else to believe that it would explode or ignite.

The court heard Kwa was asked to drive two men to Grantham but a third man also joined them.

Neil Sands told the court Kwa became aware that others were going to place the device as “some sort of joke.”

Mr Sands added:”He knew they were up to something, he knew it wasn’t right.

“He chose not to ask any questions. He took the petrol money because he was broke.”

Kwa, of Duke Street, Creswell, Derbyshire, was remanded in to custody after Recorder Matthew Lowe adjourned sentence.

At an earlier hearing a second man, from Lincoln, pleaded guilty to the same offence on the basis it was a “joke.”

Both men will be sentenced on a date to be fixed.