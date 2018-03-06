Lincolnshire Police is now recruiting cadets aged between 13 and 16

Lincolnshire Police is recruiting youngsters who are thinking of a career in the force.

If you are aged 13 to 16 and have an interest in policing or are thinking about a career in policing then the cadets could be a good opportunity.

The Grantham corps is recruiting as well as Boston, Bourne, Louth, Skegness and Spalding.

As a police cadet you will get to learn about the police service and make a positive contribution to the community. You will also gain valuable skills and experience and be part of a team.

You will go out on patrol with police officers and PCSOs and take part in policing events and activities.

To find out more and apply to become a police cadet click here

Closing date for applications is Monday, April 2, 2018.