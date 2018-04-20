Lincolnshire Police officer hits headlines after posting racy pictures online while off work with stress

A leading Lincolnshire Police officer has been the subject of national interest after posting racy pictures on social media whilst she was off work with stress.

Sgt Leanne Carr, who has been heavily involved in Operation Gallileo on hare coursing, hit headlines for posting the pictures last year while she was off sick with stress for seven months. She has since returned to work.

In a statement, Detective Supt Suzanne Davies said: “The officer in question was absent from work due to illness for a period of seven months whilst an internal misconduct investigation was carried out. These matters have now been concluded and were dealt with by way of a misconduct meeting, details of which are not made public because they deal with less serious internal matters. This was in accordance with Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012.

“When any officer is absent from work due to illness regular contact is maintained with them and they are entitled to do as they wish during that time, including going on holiday, as long as it does not prohibit their return to work as soon as possible. I am satisfied that this officer returned to work as soon as she was able to.

“We are aware that a number of our officers have personal social media accounts and are, of course, entitled to a private life. If anything is included on those accounts that breaches the high standards a police officer should maintain at all times we will investigate and act accordingly to make sure that is dealt with appropriately.”