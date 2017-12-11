Man draws firearm in attempted robbery at Grantham store

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Grantham in which a man draws a firearm.

Officers are appealing for information into the attempted robbery on Friday, November 3, at the Premier store in Hillingford Way, Grantham.

One of the men in the attempted armed robbery at the Premier store in Hillingford Way, Grantham, is carrying what appears to be a firearm.

While one person stood outside the shop, another person entered the Premier store, before drawing a firearm, looking around, and then leaving. The incident happened at 7.55pm.

A police spokesman said: “No one was injured as a result of this incident. We wish to speak with the individuals pictured to progress our enquiries.”

If you believe you recognise the individuals pictured, or know anything about the incident, call 101 and quote incident 423 of November 3.

