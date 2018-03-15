Phones stolen from Grantham O2 shop

Police are investigating the theft of mobile phones from the O2 shop in the Isaac Newton Centre in Grantham yesterday.

The theft was reported at 2pm on Wednesday (March 14) after three phones were taken from the shop.

If you have any information, if you were in the store and saw the incident happen, or you have been made aware of any of the phones that have come from suspicious circumstances, contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 215 of March 14 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put the incident number (215) and date (14 March) in the subject box.

You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org In an emergency always call 999.