Police believe wanted man could be in Grantham area

Police are looking for a man they believe could be in the Grantham area.

They believe Alan Davidson, 38, may be staying in or around Grantham, Sleaford or Lincoln. He is wanted as his licence was revoked on January 12 and he has been recalled to custody.

Davidson was originally in custody having been sentenced for burglary.

Police would like to hear from anybody who has any information that could assist their enquiry. There are a number of ways you can report:

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 249 of 12 January

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org In an emergency always call 999