Three arrested following ram raids on Co-op in Long Bennington and other stores

Two men and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a number of ram raids including one on the Co-op in Long Bennington in March.

The arrests follow an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Charlie Oakley, 25, of George Street, Shefford, Tony Smith, 18, of Cadwin Field Schole Road, Willingham, and a 16-year-old boy from Market Harborough, were arrested this week.

They have each been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to ram raids at the following locations:

• The Co-Operative shop in Long Bennington, Lincolnshire, on March 20

• The Co-Operative shop in Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire, on April 6

• A One Stop shop in Feltwell, Norfolk, on April 16

• The Co-Operative shop in Isleham, Cambridgeshire, on April 17

The trio have been remanded in custody pending a court hearing.

The arrests were made in Needingworth, Cambridgeshire, following an incident at the village store in Mill Street.