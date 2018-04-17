Two men arrested after garage break-ins in Grantham

Police have arrested two men in connection with a series of break-ins and thefts from garages in Grantham.

Grantham Police say items of value were stolen from the garages in the Barrowby Gate area last week. There have been at least four break-ins in the area.

In the early hours of Friday morning police officers arrested two males on Balmoral Drive, Grantham, in relation to the offences.

Last week the Journal reported that Grantham Police were asking residents to be vigilant following a spate of thefts from garages in the early hours of Wednesday.