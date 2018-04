Have your say

A woman has been found and arrested for allegedly stealing a purse.

Lincolnshire Police today reported the arrest of Terry Diment.

The 31-year-old was wanted in connection with a burglary in Woodcock, Grantham, on April 7.

A purse was stolen during the incident.

Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for people to help them find the woman.

Today, they also issued thanks for their support.