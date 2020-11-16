A “critical incident” due to COVID-19 at two of Lincolnshire’s hospitals has been stood down after the situation “improved slightly”.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities at Lincoln County Hospital and Boston Pilgrim Hospital reached escalation level four on Friday — the highest possible — with 159 coronavirus patients.

They also said at the time that staffing was “critically low”.

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. (42971540)

However, despite now having 198 patients across its hospitals, bosses say they have put enough measures in place to end the move, which was originally expected to last until Wednesday.

ULHT director of nursing Dr Karen Dunderdale said: “We have now stood down the critical incident at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston which was in place for the last three days, as the situation has improved slightly.

“However, we do continue to have significant staffing challenges, which we are continually monitoring and managing.

“We would like to thank all of our colleagues for all they are doing to support each other and for continuing to care for patients during these difficult times.

“Patients should continue to attend appointments at our hospitals unless contacted directly.”

Over the weekend, Boston and Skegness MP said he was in regular contact with the hopsital and had been pleased to hear the hospitals had been de-escalated to level three.

At the time the trust had 185 patients in total.