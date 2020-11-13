A “critical incident” has been declared at Boston Pilgrim Hospital and Lincoln County Hospital due to the rise in COVID-19 cases requiring treatment.

Documents seen by reporters say the two United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities are “currently operating at level 4 (our highest level of escalation)” with 159 COVID-19 patients.

It means they’re cancelling training, study leave and non-clinical time, as well as annual leave where possible.

A rehabilitation ward will be opened at Grantham Hospital. (43124827)

All services at Pilgrim are set to be reduced and a rehabilitation ward planned for Grantham will be opened sooner than planned.

Bosses said the situation was affecting their ability to provide timely care.

“Many areas of our wards are either closed to new admissions or have restricted access, particularly at Pilgrim.

“This is compounded by critically low staffing levels across a number of the areas due to a lack of availability of colleagues due to a number of factors.

“This is having a major impact on flow through our hospitals and the situation is deteriorating.”

The trust will implement the following measures until Wednesday, November 18, at the earliest.

Here are the recommendations in full: