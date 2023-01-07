Critical incident now over for NHS trust in charge of Grantham Hospital
Bosses at hospitals serving south Lincolnshire have 'stood down' the critical incident they declared earlier this week.
Chiefs at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) - which runs Grantham, Boston Pilgrim and Lincoln County hospitals - were able to remove the alert at 6.25pm this evening.
This means that the 'significant pressures' which forced the declaration of the critical incident - at 4.54pm on Tuesday - have eased.
A critical incident is only declared when hospitals are under extreme pressure and may not be able to run as usual - and can mean staff are called on from other parts of the service to help clinical teams.
Hospital bosses had said demand on emergency departments was 'exceptionally high' - with large numbers of patients suffering respiratory illnesses such as Covid or flu.