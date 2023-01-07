Bosses at hospitals serving south Lincolnshire have 'stood down' the critical incident they declared earlier this week.

Chiefs at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) - which runs Grantham, Boston Pilgrim and Lincoln County hospitals - were able to remove the alert at 6.25pm this evening.

This means that the 'significant pressures' which forced the declaration of the critical incident - at 4.54pm on Tuesday - have eased.

Boston Pilgrim Hospital (61654376)

A critical incident is only declared when hospitals are under extreme pressure and may not be able to run as usual - and can mean staff are called on from other parts of the service to help clinical teams.

Hospital bosses had said demand on emergency departments was 'exceptionally high' - with large numbers of patients suffering respiratory illnesses such as Covid or flu.