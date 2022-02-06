One of the countries on my ever growing ‘Book it’ list is Croatia. A destination that is proving to be more and more popular. So, what is so appealing?, asks travel expert Lynne Page (lynne@theholidayvillage.co.uk)

It is a destination that offers so many different things from a holiday, depending on which part you visit.

Although the beaches aren’t all sandy, some of them are quite pebbly, you can still enjoy a relaxing beach-side holiday and cool off in the crystal clear waters.

If you are after a holiday that involves sightseeing and immersing yourself in history, then Croatia has no less than ten entries on the UNESCO World Heritage list. There are sights to see in Dubrovnik Old Town, Pula and Split. Croatia also boasts eight National parks which are perfect for hiking, taking in the landscapes and enjoying the mix of interconnecting waterfalls and lakes. And of course, you may want to see where a lot of the famous TV series Game of Thrones was filmed – Dubrovnik was used as King’s Landing along with the nearby island of Lokrum, Trsteno, Diocletian’s Palace in Split and Klis Fortress near Split. The lovely island of Vis was also used to film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Croatia is also getting known as a music festival destination and there are new events being added each year.

The weather is also a plus, particularly over the summer months, as you’d expect. If you prefer temperatures in the mid-twenties and less crowds then aim to visit in either May or September.

What might surprise you about Croatia is their vast array of eateries, including five Michelin-starred restaurants, one of which is in Dubrovnik itself. Their traditional meat dishes are called Peka and

Pasticada. Seafood and pasta are also very popular.

The entry requirements for Croatia, at this time, when travelling from the UK, are: either proof of a vaccination, not older than 365 days; or a negative COVID-19 antigen test no older than 48 hours; or a negative PCR test result no older than 72 hours; or a doctor’s certificate of recovery from COVID-19.