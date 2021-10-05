A crocheted postbox has been making residents smile in a village near Grantham smile.

The top of the postbox on Bowbridge Gardens, Bottesford, has been decorated with a scene from popular children's storybook classic 'The Snail and the Whale' by writer Julia Donaldson.

Trish Davies, who lives in the village, shared a photo of the colourful creation on the village online community page.

She said: "I just wish I had taken photos of the other designs.We have had a green friendly caterpillar eating leaves and a pretty butterfly - they all stand tall and never sag in the rain.

"I live round the corner and it just makes you smile every time you pass by."

Another resident said it brought back precious memories. They added: "Absolutely amazing. It was my favourite story to read the children when they were younger . Thank you to the very talented person who keeps dressing the post box. They have all been fabulous."