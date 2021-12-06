A Christmas market was held in a Grantham park with charity and craft stalls, as well as a wide range of entertainment.

On Sunday (December 5), Christmas in the Park was hosted at Wyndham Park, as part of a weekend of festive events in the town.

Over 20 stalls were on offer at the market, selling gifts, crafts and raising money for charity.

Kim Shelton, Kayleigh Hughs and Rebecca Jackson. (53532696)

A fun fair was also available, with hot food and plenty of festive entertainment for the crowd.

The catalogue of planned performances was book-ended by routines from Grantham School of Dancing at 11am and 2pm.

In between these performances, Rock Choir and Voxicology provided entertainment.

Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532924)

