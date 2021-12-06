Home   News   Article

Grantham's Wyndham Park hosts Christmas market

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:51, 06 December 2021
 | Updated: 13:52, 06 December 2021

A Christmas market was held in a Grantham park with charity and craft stalls, as well as a wide range of entertainment.

On Sunday (December 5), Christmas in the Park was hosted at Wyndham Park, as part of a weekend of festive events in the town.

Over 20 stalls were on offer at the market, selling gifts, crafts and raising money for charity.

Kim Shelton, Kayleigh Hughs and Rebecca Jackson. (53532696)
Kim Shelton, Kayleigh Hughs and Rebecca Jackson. (53532696)

A fun fair was also available, with hot food and plenty of festive entertainment for the crowd.

The catalogue of planned performances was book-ended by routines from Grantham School of Dancing at 11am and 2pm.

In between these performances, Rock Choir and Voxicology provided entertainment.

Grantham School of Dance. (53532690)
Grantham School of Dance. (53532690)
Lucy Buckberry. (53532713)
Lucy Buckberry. (53532713)
George Leek. (53532716)
George Leek. (53532716)
Ian and Sady Jennings. (53532719)
Ian and Sady Jennings. (53532719)
Dean Ward. (53532682)
Dean Ward. (53532682)
Keith Mellor. (53532722)
Keith Mellor. (53532722)
John and Debbie Griffiths. (53532727)
John and Debbie Griffiths. (53532727)
A Christmas market was held at Wyndham Park on Sunday. (53532687)
A Christmas market was held at Wyndham Park on Sunday. (53532687)
John and Grace Knightall. (53532693)
John and Grace Knightall. (53532693)
Linda Stimpson. (53532699)
Linda Stimpson. (53532699)
Jamie Stimpson. (53532702)
Jamie Stimpson. (53532702)
Jackie Andrews. (53532705)
Jackie Andrews. (53532705)
Connor Serdeczny and Karen Serdeczna. (53532708)
Connor Serdeczny and Karen Serdeczna. (53532708)
A Christmas market was held at Wyndham Park on Sunday. (53532896)
A Christmas market was held at Wyndham Park on Sunday. (53532896)
Lisa Richardson. (53532907)
Lisa Richardson. (53532907)
Simon Kieffer. (53532915)
Simon Kieffer. (53532915)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532924)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532924)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532936)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532936)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532943)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532943)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532947)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532947)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532950)
Grantham School of Dance performed two shows. (53532950)
Grantham Matthew Taylor
