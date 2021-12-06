Grantham's Wyndham Park hosts Christmas market
Published: 13:51, 06 December 2021
| Updated: 13:52, 06 December 2021
A Christmas market was held in a Grantham park with charity and craft stalls, as well as a wide range of entertainment.
On Sunday (December 5), Christmas in the Park was hosted at Wyndham Park, as part of a weekend of festive events in the town.
Over 20 stalls were on offer at the market, selling gifts, crafts and raising money for charity.
A fun fair was also available, with hot food and plenty of festive entertainment for the crowd.
The catalogue of planned performances was book-ended by routines from Grantham School of Dancing at 11am and 2pm.
In between these performances, Rock Choir and Voxicology provided entertainment.