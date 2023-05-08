Crowds from across town turned out to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Today’s (Sunday) celebration began with a parade, starting from the Mayor's Parlour at the Guildhall in St Peter’s Hill, and then it made its way to St Wulfram’s Church.

As they descended upon the church, the Mayor of Grantham, Charter Trustees and other civic and community groups attended a service of thanksgiving.

After the parade concluded, the celebratory activities began with the Picnic on the Green.

From 11.30am until 4pm, crowds flocked back to St Peter’s Hill to see local singers and dancers perform.

Those who performed included In Voice, Grantham School of Dance, Sam Bickmore, Paula Burrows, Four Tunes, Terry Carey and Trevor Leeson and Paul Martin was MC for the day.

Visitors also got to enjoy a coronation inspired craft market, alongside food vendors and community stalls.

