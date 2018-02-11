Croxton Kerrial villagers dine with each other at safari supper

A group of village residents hosted a safari supper to raise money for two local charities.

Kindhearted neighbours at Croxton Kerrial raised over £400 for Grantham Talking Newspaper and The Women’s Refuge by inviting each other into their homes for a three-course meal at the end of last month.

Hostesses Pamela Hart and Kim Ranns first started organising the safari suppers – a social occasion at which the different courses of a meal are eaten at different people’s houses – 15 years ago.

They have now become an annual fixture in the village and increases in popularity each year.

Pamela said: “We used to dine between four of five houses in the village, but it became too much as everyone would get too comfortable in the first couple of houses, so we now serve starters and mains at my house and deserts and a cheeseboard at Kim’s.”

Around 28 neighbours gathered for the annual event last month and tucked into homemade soup, a selection of different curries with poppadoms and rice before heading over to the next house for a variety of deserts, including apple, pear and raspberry crumble and chocolate brioche bread and butter pudding.

Pamela, who has lived in the village for 28 years, said: “It is a fun way to raise money and socialise with our neighbours as we are often too busy to get together. We prepare food beforehand that is easy to eat from your laps and we often have beg and borrow chairs from all over the village. Everyone pitches in with the washing up. It is always a team effort.”

The neighbours have raised £400 so far but further donations are still being handed in by villagers that couldn’t make it.

Pamela added: “We like to choose very local charities so we can see firsthand the impact it has. I chose Grantham Talking Newspaper as it is a small charity and a lot of hard working people donate their time to make sure it happens each week.”

Grantham Talking Newspaper chairman John Williams said: “I am absolutely delighted when good folk like those in Croxton Kerrial band together and raise such a magnificient sum. As we are not government funded, charities like the Grantham Talking Newspaper rely on good people to raise funds to help us keep going. Thank you to all those in the village that donated.”