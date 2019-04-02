Culinary question times comes to Grantham

Radio 4 listeners are being invited to be in the audience for a recording of the culinary panel show Kitchen Cabinet in Grantham .

Hosted by Jay Rayner (pictured right), the show is witty, fast-moving, and irreverent, but also filled with information those who are interested in food and cooking will find invaluable.

Members of the audience will have the opportunity to put their questions on anything and everything to do with food and drink to a panel of experts, and enjoy plenty of good-humoured conversation about cooking and eating.

Mr Rayner is a food critic and journalist. The show is in its 19th series and was first broadcast in 2012.

The show will be recorded on Wednesday, April 24 at The King’s School in Grantham.

The doors will open at 5.30pm and recording starts at 6.30pm.

To apply for tickets visit bbc.co.uk/showsandtours. Photo ID is required for entry to all recordings.