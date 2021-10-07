One of Newark's largest employers has launched a drive to recruit 500 temporary workers this festive season.

Currys, which has its national distribution centre on Long Hollow Way, Coddington, has collaborated with GXO Logistics to optimise operations over the Christmas period.

The company is looking to employ 500 temporary warehouse workers and has offered increased hourly pay between October and December (at least £10.50/hour for all workers, rising to £11.50/hour for forklift truck drivers), increased overtime rate to double pay (previously 1.5 times) and a retention bonus of up to £1,000 for all warehouse colleagues old and new (split between December and January payments).

The Currys distribution centre, based in Coddington. Image via Google Streetview (52026595)

As the business’ national distribution centre, the majority of all tech bought at currys.co.uk or in-store starts its journey in Newark before making its way across the country and ending up in customers’ hands.

The Knowhow campus, which is already home to 2,500 colleagues across warehouse, repairs, recycling and waste management, has a high rate of temp to perm conversion and successful applicants.

Doina Lazar, warehouse operative at GXO/Currys, said: “I have been working at GXO/Currys for four years and for me it is amazing to be able to work flexible hours. You have the opportunity to grow in your career within a helpful and friendly team and with the good news of having a higher salary, which is what people really want. There is also a great opportunity to learn. I would recommend joining the GXO/Currys team to grow in your career.”

Simon Boss, director of logistics at Currys, said: “Our Newark campus, run with the unique expertise of our partners at GXO, is the beating heart of Currys.

"It’s where we pick, pack and dispatch orders for all stores and online customers across the UK&I. It’s hard to imagine a more exciting place to be in the run up to the festive season, as the nation gears up to treat themselves to vital tech that helps them stay connected, productive, healthy and entertained.”

Gavin Williams, GXO managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Currys plc and bring our logistics expertise in consumer technology to their business as they continue to grow. Our highly-skilled team knows how to deliver added value for customers and by working in partnership with Currys, we look forward to delighting consumers from purchase to delivery.”

The joint recruitment campaign comes two months after Currys appointed GXO to operate four of its 22 distribution sites in the UK. Under the agreement, GXO will manage Currys’ omnichannel fulfilment and returns logistics.

To apply for a position at Currys/GXO Newark Campus, applicants can contact job and talent on 07971601175, email dixons@jobandtalent.com or contact Mach recruitment team on 07521 051648 / GXONewarklist@mach.co.uk.