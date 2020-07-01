Arts and culture across South Kesteven have been kept alive and well during the coronavirus lockdown thanks to digital technology.

South Kesteven District Council’s arts venues in Grantham and Stamford closed on March 23 but the council’s arts team andcreative practitioners have taken the sector online - potentially revolutionising the council’s future delivery.

Not only has the approach kept activity going but it’s developed new audiences, fostered confidence for artists to deliver differently, encouraged wider engagement and prompted enthusiastic feedback.