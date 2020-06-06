Home   News   Article

McDonald's busy as drive-thru reopens fter being closed for more than two months

By Graham Newton
Published: 15:36, 06 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:38, 06 June 2020

McDonald's in Grantham reopened its drive-thru this week after the restaurant was closed more than two months ago because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The drive-thru was busy with traffic queued through the car park after it opened at 11am on Thursday, but the anticipated gridlock on nearby roads did not happen.

McDonald's said it was prepared for 'high demand' and staff were outside the restaurant directing traffic, having put traffic cones in the middle of Bridge End Road to prevent motorists being held up.

