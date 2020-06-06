McDonald's in Grantham reopened its drive-thru this week after the restaurant was closed more than two months ago because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The drive-thru was busy with traffic queued through the car park after it opened at 11am on Thursday, but the anticipated gridlock on nearby roads did not happen.

McDonald's said it was prepared for 'high demand' and staff were outside the restaurant directing traffic, having put traffic cones in the middle of Bridge End Road to prevent motorists being held up.